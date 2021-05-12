Bengal govt ready to give land for Covid vaccine production: Mamata to PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that her government is willing to give land for the production of Covid-19 vaccines in the state.

Terming the current supply of vaccines as “extremely inadequate and insignificant” she said that only a “minuscule portion” of people in the country and the state have been vaccinated.

“Also, it may kindly be considered if we could encourage the world players to open up franchise operations in our country. Even the national players could be inspired to go for the franchise mode for bulk production of vaccines. We, in West Bengal, are ready to provide land and support for any manufacturing/operation for authentic vaccine manufacturing,” stated Mamata.

Pointing out that there are several vaccine manufacturers at present, the Chief Minister suggested that with the help of experts “reputed and authentic manufacturers” with “international reputation and credibility” can be identified for speedy import of vaccines.

“I urge you to embark upon this endeavour without any further delay. Liberal, pro-active and discerning import of vaccines is the paramount need today,” stated Mamata.

Meanwhile, the daily Covid-19 cases in Bengal breached the 20,000-mark for two consecutive days as the state recorded 20,377 cases and 135 deaths in the last 24 hours.