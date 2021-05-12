Mamata offers land in WB for Covid vaccine production

Bengal govt ready to give land for Covid vaccine production: Mamata to PM

Meanwhile, the daily Covid-19 cases in Bengal breached the 20,000-mark for two consecutive days

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • May 12 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 22:46 ist
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that her government is willing to give land for the production of Covid-19 vaccines in the state.

Terming the current supply of vaccines as “extremely inadequate and insignificant” she said that only a “minuscule portion” of people in the country and the state have been vaccinated.

“Also, it may kindly be considered if we could encourage the world players to open up franchise operations in our country. Even the national players could be inspired to go for the franchise mode for bulk production of vaccines. We, in West Bengal, are ready to provide land and support for any manufacturing/operation for authentic vaccine manufacturing,” stated Mamata.

Also read: India’s new Covid-19 cases have peaked, Cambridge tracker shows

Pointing out that there are several vaccine manufacturers at present, the Chief Minister suggested that with the help of experts “reputed and authentic manufacturers” with “international reputation and credibility” can be identified for speedy import of vaccines.

“I urge you to embark upon this endeavour without any further delay. Liberal, pro-active and discerning import of vaccines is the paramount need today,” stated Mamata.

Also read: Bengal post-poll violence becomes new flashpoint between Governor, CM

Meanwhile, the daily Covid-19 cases in Bengal breached the 20,000-mark for two consecutive days as the state recorded 20,377 cases and 135 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Mamata Banerjee
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

 