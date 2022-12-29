Bengal minister Subrata Saha dies of cardiac arrest

Bengal minister Subrata Saha dies of cardiac arrest

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 29 2022, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 18:48 ist
Credit: @Sukhendusekhar/Twitter

West Bengal minister Subrata Saha on Thursday died of cardiac arrest in Murshidabad district, his family said.

He was 69, and is survived by his wife, son and daughter-in-law.

The minister of state for food processing complained of chest pain and was admitted to Berhampore Medical College and Hospital, where he died half-an-hour later, they said.

The three-time Sagardighi MLA had recently undergone gall bladder surgery.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled Saha's death.

"I had long personal ties with Subrata babu. His social and political contributions will be remembered forever. His death has left a big void in the political spectrum," Banerjee said in a statement.

 

She recalled that Saha had earlier performed with aplomb when appointed as the PWD minister of state.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also condoled the minister's demise.

"Deeply anguished to hear about the sad demise of West Bengal minister, Subrata Saha. Sri Saha is the MLA from Sagardighi assembly constituency. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. May his soul attain eternal peace," he tweeted.

