Bengal school jobs scam: ED conducts raid at Kolkata residence of 'Kalighat's uncle'

Bengal jobs scam: ED raids house of TMC top brass' aide

The search operations were conducted on a day when TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the CBI at its Kolkata office

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 20 2023, 12:05 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 12:05 ist
The Enforcement Directorate logo. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted a raid at the residence of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, considered to be close to TMC top brass in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam, an official of the central agency said.

The raid was carried out at the Behala house of ‘Kalighat er Kaku' (Kalighat's uncle) as he is popularly known as, he said.

The investigation agency is also conducting searches in several other locations in the state in connection with its probe into the case, the official said.

The search operations were conducted on a day when TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to appear before the CBI at its Kolkata office, as part of the agency's probe into the school jobs scam.

Bhadra had on March 15 appeared before the CBI for his alleged involvement in illegal appointments made in different state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the criminal aspect of the scam, while the ED is looking into the money-trail involved in the alleged irregularities in the recruitment in schools.

India News
West Bengal
Abhishek Banerjee
Trinamool Congress
TMC
Enforcement Directorate

