Bengal writer, journalist Nimai Bhattacharya dies at 89

Eminent writer and journalist Nimai Bhattacharya died here on Thursday due to old age-related ailments, family sources said.

Bhattacharya died in his flat in south Kolkata's Tollygunge area at 12.10 pm, they said.

He was 89 and is survived by his two sons and three daughters. His wife had predeceased him.

Born in Magura district in present-day Bangladesh in 1931, Bhattacharya had penned over 150 books including 'Memsaheb', 'Diplomat', 'Minibus', 'Inquilab' and 'Imon Kalyan' during his lifetime.

'Memsaheb' was adapted into a commercially-hit movie starring Uttam Kumar in the lead role.

Bhattacharya was also a renowned journalist who had reported political developments in Kolkata and Delhi before taking a plunge into fulltime writing in the 60s.

Condoling his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of eminent writer Nimai Bhattacharya whose death has created a big void in the literary world."

"Though he had started his career as journalist, Bhattacharya later got deeply involved in literary pursuits. I am deeply pained on getting the news of his death. I had known him for years," she said.

Banerjee said the state government feels immensely proud to have bestowed upon him the Banga Bibhushan honour.