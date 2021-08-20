Bhaichung Bhutia demands Inner Line Permit in Sikkim

Bhaichung Bhutia demands Inner Line Permit in Sikkim

Bhutia said the chief minister should make all memorandum and demands submitted to the Centre during his visit to New Delhi public

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • Aug 20 2021, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 17:00 ist
Bhaichung Bhutia. Credit: PTI File Photo

Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) chief Bhaichung Bhutia demanded Inner Line Permit (ILP) for the state, hitting out at Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for not raising the issue with the Centre during his visit to New Delhi.

Bhutia, the national football icon, said most Northeast states with international borders have the ILP in place and Sikkim should also have it.

"It is unfortunate that our CM did not think of raising the demand for the introduction of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Sikkim," he said on Thursday.

Instead, the chief minister gave a green signal to the Centre to further dilute the provisions of Article 371F, which protects the rights of the Sikkimese people, Bhutia claimed.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government has already allowed "solution" of Article 371F and the Revenue Order Number 1, he claimed without explaining it.

Bhutia said the chief minister should make all memorandum and demands submitted to the Centre during his visit to New Delhi public as the people of Sikkim have every right to know the details.

Further, he said the state government should have urged the Centre to reconsider the introduction of 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in Sikkim as settlers from outside may take undue benefit from the scheme even as hardly any Sikkimese is likely to seek ration outside the state.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Baichung Bhutia
Sikkim
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians

Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

 