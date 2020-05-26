Bihar Board 10th Result declared: Where to check result

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Declared: Where to check result

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2020, 12:31 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 15:01 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH File photo)

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the class 10 board exam result on May 26 at 12:30 pm. Nearly 16 lakh students were awaiting their board exam results.

Here are the details of the Bihar board exam results, according to Exam Results:

Total number of students - 15,29,323
Total passing percentage - 81%
Topper - Himanshu Raj 
Topper percentage - 96.20%

With this, the Bihar Board becomes the first in the country to have declared both class 10 and 12 board exam results during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bihar Board 10th Exam Result 2020: When and where to check?

Students can check their results at the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.onlinebiharboard.online. The Bihar Board will activate the result link by 12:30 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bihar

What's Brewing

Train leaves Gujarat for Bihar but reaches Karnataka

Train leaves Gujarat for Bihar but reaches Karnataka

40% of travel firms may shut down in 3 months

40% of travel firms may shut down in 3 months

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

WHO suspends HCQ trials on COVID-19 patients

WHO suspends HCQ trials on COVID-19 patients

Domestic flights take to skies amid chaos on ground

Domestic flights take to skies amid chaos on ground

Could space congestion charge clear junk-ridden skies?

Could space congestion charge clear junk-ridden skies?

5-year-old travels alone from Delhi to Bengaluru

5-year-old travels alone from Delhi to Bengaluru

Telangana: 9 murders to hide one, cops solve case

Telangana: 9 murders to hide one, cops solve case

 