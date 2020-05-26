Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Declared: Where to check result

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the class 10 board exam result on May 26 at 12:30 pm. Nearly 16 lakh students were awaiting their board exam results.

Here are the details of the Bihar board exam results, according to Exam Results:

Total number of students - 15,29,323

Total passing percentage - 81%

Topper - Himanshu Raj

Topper percentage - 96.20%

With this, the Bihar Board becomes the first in the country to have declared both class 10 and 12 board exam results during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bihar Board 10th Exam Result 2020: When and where to check?

Students can check their results at the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, biharboard.online. The Bihar Board will activate the result link by 12:30 pm.