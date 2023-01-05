BJP ended terrorism, brought all-round development in Tripura: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the BJP-led government in Tripura has wiped out terrorism and brought all-round development to the northeastern state.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah also said the immense love and faith shown by people towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly indicate that BJP will again form government in Tripura.

Also Read | BJP has kept Narendra Modi's promise of HIRA for Tripura: Amit Shah

“We have brought an end to terrorism through peace talks with the NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura), and resettled internally displaced Brus in the state,” he said.

The home miniser is in Tripura to flag off two BJP rath yatras aimed at highlighting the state government's achievements ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

“The Tripura, which was once known for drug trafficking, violence and massive anti-national activities, is now known for development, excellent infrastructure, achievements in sports, rising investments and organic farming activities,” Shah said.