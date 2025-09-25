Menu
S L Bhyrappa remembered for bringing water project to native village Santheshivara

Bhyrappa pursued a lift irrigation project and submitted a memorandum to then chief minister B S Yediyurappa. He also worked to secure Rs 25 crore for the project.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 23:26 IST
Published 24 September 2025, 23:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaS L Bhyrappa

