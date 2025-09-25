Lion-tailed macaque dies of illness in Mysuru Zoo

<p>Mysuru: 'Raja', a male lion-tailed macaque, of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), died of illness on Wednesday morning.</p><p>In a press release, Mysuru Zoo has stated that the 17.5-year-old Raja, which was one of the main attractions of Mysuru Zoo, died of illness. After the post-mortem, the cause of death is said to be multi-organ failure. </p><p>The lion-tailed macaque was acquired from Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai, on June 17, 2017. The Zoo administration, veterinary team and animal caretakers deeply mourn the loss of the animal, stated the release from the Executive Director of Mysuru Zoo.</p>