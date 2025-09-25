Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Lion-tailed macaque dies of illness in Mysuru Zoo

17.5-year-old Raja, which was one of the main attractions of Mysuru Zoo, died of illness. After the post-mortem, the cause of death is said to be multi-organ failure.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 23:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 23:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysurumysuru zoo

Follow us on :

Follow Us