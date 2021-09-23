BJP leaders are queuing up outside TMC office: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said that had his party kept the door open, the BJP would have collapsed in West Bengal.

Addressing a public meeting in Samserganj Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, Banerjee also said that several BJP leaders, most of them MLAs, were eager to join the TMC. The constituency will go to the poll on September 30.

“Our doors are closed now. Had we kept them open, the BJP would have collapsed. BJP leaders, mostly MLAs, are queuing up outside our party offices,” said Banerjee.

Reiterating the “outsider” barb at the BJP, Banerjee said that they will be taught a lesson again. “ The BJP will be defeated in the upcoming elections. We will oust the BJP from wherever it is in power,” said Banerjee.

He further alleged that the BJP government in Tripura was using prohibitory order under section 144 of the CrPC to prevent him from holding rallies in the state.

“How long will they keep the order in force in Tripura. The TMC will surely come to power there. People will realize what the TMC is capable of in the next three months,” said Banerjee. Assembly elections will be held in Tripura in 2023.

Check out the latest DH videos here: