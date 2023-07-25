BJP, TMC workers arrested in Meghalaya CM office attack case in Tura

Police in Meghalaya arrested 18 persons including eight belonging to BJP and 10 TMC workers for their alleged involvement in the stone pelting on the Chief Minister's Office at Tura in Garo Hills on Monday evening.

BJP is an ally of Meghalaya government led by National People's Party (NPP) and CM Conrad Sangma is the national president of the party.

Police said those arrested included two Mohila Morcha activists of BJP. The arrested persons are from West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and West Garo Hills.

At least 18 persons including seven CRPF jawans and 10 policemen were injured when a mob of unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the CMO in Tura on Monday evening after the CM Conrad Sangma just ended his meeting with leaders of some agitating groups. Sangma was inside the office when the incident took place. Sangma is the national president of the NPP.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob and clamped night curfew in Tura as tension prevailed in the area following the attack.

The miscreants started raining stones at the CMO after Sangma held a meeting with leaders of some NGOs and groups who have been agitating for a winter capital in Tura. Shillong is Meghalaya's capital now. The meeting was called as some agitators were staging a hunger strike for about two weeks in support of their demand.

Videos shared by the CM office showed the injured policemen lying on the floors while the CM was seen attending to them.

In a video message on Monday evening, Sangma said the NGOs told him that those involved in the attack were not part of their group.

