Border clash: Mizoram to 'relook' FIR against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Mizoram government on Sunday said that it is considering withdrawing the FIR lodged against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with the July 26 border clash that left six Assam Police personnel dead and scores of others injured.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said in Aizawl that following the advice of Chief Minister Zoramthanga, the administration would "relook" the FIR registered against the Assam Chief Minister.

He said that Zoramthanga did not approve of the inclusion of Sarma's name in the FIR, adding that he too was not properly aware of Sarma's name being included in the FIR before it was lodged.

Chuaungo also said that the state government had taken up the issue of "economic blockade in Assam", which stopped supplies, including transport fuels, with the Union Home Ministry.

"We have understood that the MHA would be able to convince the Assam government to lift the blockade in southern Assam.

"Mizoram's 95 per cent supplies come through the National Highway-306, which is the lifeline for our state," he told the media.

Besides Sarma, who is accused of "attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy", six other officials, including an Assm IGP, DIG and the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, were named in the FIR lodged at the Vairengte police station in Kolasib district on July 26.

In Guwahati, in response to the Mizoram Police's FIR against him in connection with the inter-state border skirmish, Sarma on Sunday said that he is ready to join any probe on the issue.

In response to the FIR, which also included 200 unidentified Assam Police personnel, he said: "Will be very happy to join in any investigation. But why the case is not being handed over to a neutral agency, especially when the place of occurrence is well within the constitutional territory of Assam? I have already conveyed this to CM Zoramthanga.

"If necessary, I would go on foot to Vairengte police station. If my arrest solves the problem, I am ready to be arrested. I am not going to seek interim bail from the Gauhati High Court. But I would never allow any one to encroach an inch of Assam land by any one."

"I have to protect my officers. I would not allow my officers to be arrested or taken away. We would not accept the summons to six Assam officers by Mizoram Police."

The Assam Police has also issued summons to Mizoram's Rajya Sabha member K. Vanlalvena and six state officials for their alleged role in the July 26 violence.

