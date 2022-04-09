BSF undergoing modernisation on all fronts, says DG

BSF undergoing modernisation on all fronts: DG Pankaj Kumar Singh

The BSF DG said he was impressed with the training provided to the 371 personnel at the Hazaribag centre

PTI
PTI, Hazaribag, Jharkhand,
  • Apr 09 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 14:58 ist
BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh. Credit: IANS Photo

The BSF is undergoing modernisation on all fronts in view of prevailing challenges along the country's border, Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh has said.

The Border Security Force has excelled in various fields from operating drones to the use of artillery, he said.

"BSF is facing a severe challenge from foreign terrorists trying to enter the country and disturb our internal security. We are providing latest training to our personnel to tackle them," Singh told reporters during his maiden visit to a BSF training school at Meru in Hazaribag on Friday.

The BSF DG said he was impressed with the training provided to the 371 personnel at the centre, who hail from states like Assam, Kerala, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF personnel have been trained to prevent drug trafficking and the force plays an effective role in checking large-scale smuggling of contraband, he said.

He took salute at a passing out parade and gave away prizes to the jawans who performed best during the 44-week training.

The BSF personnel were provided counter-insurgency, cyber security and commando training, and to tackle left-wing extremism in Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

BSF
Border security force
India News

