Cattle smuggling: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's CA

A Delhi court has dismissed the bail application of Manish Kothari, the chartered accountant of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, in a money laundering case related to the alleged cattle smuggling racket across India-Bangladesh border.
Special Judge Raghubir Singh refused to grant relief to Kothari in an order passed on June 9, saying the stage was not right to grant him bail.
In his application, Kothari had sought regular bail on grounds that his custody was no longer required in the case.
According to the Enforcement Directorate, Kothari helped Mondal, TMC's Birbhum district president considered close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, siphon off money, the proceeds of the cattle smuggling racket, through shell companies.
Mondal is also currently in judicial custody.
