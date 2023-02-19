CBI arrests two more in WB teacher recruitment scam

CBI arrests two more in West Bengal teacher recruitment scam

Tapas Mondal and Niladri Ghosh were the two who were arrested after interrogation by the CBI

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Feb 19 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 22:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The CBI on Sunday arrested two more accused in the alleged teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, an official said.

Tapas Mondal and Niladri Ghosh - who allegedly acted as middlemen - were interrogated at the CBI office at Nizam Palace since the morning hours before being finally taken into custody in the evening, he said.

Mondal had “close links with arrested former state primary education board president Manik Bhattacharya, and Ghosh’s name came up while interrogating Mondal on an earlier occasion”, the official said.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in connection with excise case

"The two were arrested after discrepancies were found in their statement during rounds of interrogation," he said.

Mondal, who had been named by arrested TMC youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh as being one of the key persons in the scam, told reporters: "I have been cooperating with the investigating agencies, but was still arrested. I am being framed."

