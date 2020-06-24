CBI grills ex-Manipur CM O Ibobi Singh in connection with 'embezzlement' of Rs 332 crore funds; Congress fumes

CBI sleuths on Wednesday quizzed former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, who is now leading the Secular Progressive Front, a forum of Congress and six other MLAs, who joined it to topple the BJP-led government in the state.

A CBI team quizzed Singh at his residence in Imphal on a day when four disgruntled MLAs of NPP, an ally of BJP were flown to Delhi and held discussions with home minister Amit Shah. BJP's crisis manager and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NPP chief Conrad Sangma also attended the meeting.

Ibobi Singh was questioned a day after CBI issued a summon in connection with a case registered in November 2019 alleging his involvement in a scam worth Rs 322 crore government fund.

Slamming the timing of the summon, Congress in Manipur on Wednesday charged that CBI was being misused by BJP to delay the formation of a new government by the Opposition front.

"This is clearly a political vendetta. Instead of sending the CBI, the Centre should have recommended the Governor to convene a special session of the Assembly for a floor test. The BJP-led government has become minority and so let them prove the strength on the floor of the House. In a democracy, floor test is a must in case of a political crisis like this," Congress spokesperson in Manipur, Ningombam Bupenda Meitei told DH on Wednesday morning.

N Biren Singh government in Manipur slipped into a crisis after nine MLAs including four from NPP, one from Trinamul and one Independent resigned on June 17 and joined the Secular Progressive Front (SPF). The front staked claim to form their government the next day. Singh served as Manipur chief minister thrice before BJP-led coalition wrested power in 2017.

The CBI had registered a case against Ibobi Singh and others on November 20, 2019 and conducted searches in nine locations in Aizwal, Imphal and Gurugram.

"CBI summoning Singh is not allowed, as per SoPs under National Disaster Management Act on Covid-19 because Singh is above 72 years now. The former CM has not taken a single penny from the alleged amount mentioned by CBI. It is an attempt of political silencing," Meitei said.