Centre invokes Article 355 in violence-hit Manipur, 20,000 people evacuated

Over 700 Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were airlifted to Manipur on Friday with the Centre invoking Article 355 and taking over law and order as violence continued in many parts of the Northeastern state.

Over 20,000 people have been evacuated so far while many others have started fleeing to neighbouring Assam and Mizoram.

The Centre on Thursday night appointed Ashutosh Sinha, additional director general of police, intelligence as the overall operational commander of the law and order situation. The Centre also appointed Kuldip Singh, the former DG, CRPF as security advisor to N Biren Singh government, which is at the receiving end to contain the violence between miscreants belonging to the majority Meitei community and the tribals. The appointments, sources said, was part of the Centre's move to invoke Article 355 due to the state's failure to control the clashes. Article 355 of the Constitution empowers the Centre to take all necessary steps to protect the state against internal disturbances and external aggression.

Read | Sikkim CM speaks to his Manipur counterpart, urges him to take care of Sikkimese people

Several IAF planes landed at Imphal airport carrying RAF, CRPF and BSF personnel as violence and arson continued even on Friday. Two Imphal valley districts, Imphal East and Imphal West reported arson while the situation was under control in the tribal-majority Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Moreh and Kakching, said a statement issued by Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat, a defence spokesperson based in Guwahati. Rawat said nearly 13,000 civilians have been rescued and provided shelters in various ad-hoc boarding facilities within operating bases and military garrisons. "As on date, more than 100 columns are working tirelessly towards restoring law and order at the earliest." Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said several affected people have taken shelter in Cachar district in South Assam sharing a boundary with Manipur.

Violence started in Churachandpur and Bishenpur district on Wednesday after a large number of people came out in support of a state-wide "solidarity march" organised by the All Tribal Students' Union. Several houses were set on fire and vandalized in Churachandpur district. The state-wide protest march was organised against the proposal for according Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community, which constitute about 53 per cent of the state's population. Meiteis believe the ST will ensure equal land rights as they, at present, can not buy land in the tribal dominated hill districts. Tribals, mainly the Kukis and Nagas are, however, against the proposal saying the same could pose a threat to their identity.

Manipur reported tension after Manipur High Court on April 19 asked the state government to submit a proposal to the Centre for ST status to the Meiteis. This, however, reopened an ethnic faultline between the Meiteis and hill tribes.

Death toll

Although no official statement have been made about the deaths so far, CM N Biren Singh, in a video message said many innocent lives were lost due to the violence. Some reports said at least 13 people have died so far and the number could be more as many people are still missing.

Police on Friday told reporters at Imphal that some weapons were recovered which were snatched by a mob from security forces in Imphal West district. This included six sub-machine guns, an INSAS rifle, and other ammunition.