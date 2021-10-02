Govt caps raw jute price in Bengal to prevent hoarding

Centre opts for price ceiling to prevent raw jute hoarding in West Bengal

This price ceiling will be effective till June 2022, an official said

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 02 2021, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 17:23 ist
The ceiling price of the raw jute has been fixed at Rs 6,800 per quintal in other states. Credit: AFP Photo

The Centre has fixed a ceiling price of two varieties of raw jute at Rs 6,500 per quintal in West Bengal to prevent hoarding as the commodity is being sold at Rs 7,200 or more in the market, an official said on Saturday.

This price ceiling will be effective till June 2022, he said.

"The Jute Commissioner, the regulator of the sector, has put a price ceiling of raw jute (TDN3 and WN3 varieties) at Rs 6,500 per quintal in the state to discourage hoarding as the price has touched Rs 7,200 a quintal," an official said.

The ceiling price of the raw jute has been fixed at Rs 6,800 per quintal in other states. The price control measure will be in place for the current jute season (July-June), he said.

"This means the government will consider raw jute price at Rs 6,500 per quintal while calculating the jute bag price," an industry source said. Mills will incur losses if the market price of the raw material is higher than the ceiling one, he said.

"In the current year, production is huge and several farmers and traders are holding the crop till now. The order may dampen their plan to hoard the commodity," the source said.

With the rising prices, local traders in all the jute producing districts had started storing raw jute at their houses to sell the commodity at a premium price in future.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
India News
Jute

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lucknow's Bara Imambara bans entry for girls in shorts

Lucknow's Bara Imambara bans entry for girls in shorts

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

The Mahatma in Kannada

The Mahatma in Kannada

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

 