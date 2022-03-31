Centre reduces areas under AFSPA in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday announced that it is reducing the areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades following "improved security situation and fast-tracked development" in the North East.

The announcement about the "significant step" was made by Home Minister Amit in a series of tweets.

"In a significant step, the Government of India under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to reduce disturbed areas under AFSPA in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades," he said.

Shah noted that the reduction in areas under the AFSPA was a "result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace" in the North East by the Modi government.

"Thanks to the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment, our North Eastern region, which was neglected for decades, is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and unprecedented development. I congratulate the people of North East on this momentous occasion," he added.

In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 31, 2022

Reduction in areas under AFSPA is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North East by PM @narendramodi government. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 31, 2022

Thanks to PM @NarendraModi Ji’s unwavering commitment, our North-Eastern region, which was neglected for decades is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and unprecedented development. I congratulate the people of North East on this momentous occassion. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 31, 2022

Check out DH's latest videos: