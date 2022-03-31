Centre reduces areas under AFSPA in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland

Centre reduces areas under AFSPA in three NE states

The announcement about the 'significant step' was made by Home Minister Amit in a series of tweets

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 31 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 15:02 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday announced that it is reducing the areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades following "improved security situation and fast-tracked development" in the North East.

The announcement about the "significant step" was made by Home Minister Amit in a series of tweets.

"In a significant step, the Government of India under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to reduce disturbed areas under AFSPA in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades," he said.

Shah noted that the reduction in areas under the AFSPA was a "result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace" in the North East by the Modi government.

"Thanks to the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment, our North Eastern region, which was neglected for decades, is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and unprecedented development. I congratulate the people of North East on this momentous occasion," he added.

 

