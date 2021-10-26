Centre signs $4.5 million loan agreement with ADB for sustainable urban mobility plan for Aizawl

The Centre on Tuesday signed a $4.5 million (Rs 34 crore approx) project readiness financing (PRF) loan with Asian Development Bank (ADB) in order to develop a sustainable transport system in Mizoram capital, Aizawl.

Urban mobility in Aizawl, the center of Mizoram’s administrative and service industry, is severely constrained due to rapid and unplanned urbanization. This results in traffic congestion on the narrow roads, adversely impact road safety, efficiency in movement of people and goods, and environmental sustainability in the hill town.

The agreement was signed between Rajat Kumar Mishra, additional secretary, department of economic affairs in the Ministry of Finance and Takeo Konishi, country director of ADB’s India Resident Mission.

After signing the agreement, Mishra said that the PRF supports the development of long-term solutions to improve urban mobility in Aizawl by identifying high-priority urban transport investments for the ensuing project and enhance its readiness by supporting due diligence and other preparatory activities.

“The PRF will develop a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Aizawl that outlines the urban transport development strategy and build synergies with urban development planning initiatives in the state, and promote climate and disaster resilience, and gender inclusiveness in its interventions,” Konishi said.

The PRF will conduct feasibility studies for prioritized projects identified in the CMP, and prepare detailed project reports and detailed design for the ensuing project. "It will help develop institutional capacity of the state’s urban development and poverty alleviation department in pre-implementation and project preparation activities," said an official statement issued by Press Information Bureau.

