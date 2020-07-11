Chhattisgarh: Teen hangs self in quarantine centre in Surguja

Chhattisgarh: Teen hangs self in quarantine centre

PTI
PTI, Ambikapur,
  • Jul 11 2020, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 19:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A 19-year-old boy allegedly ended his life on Saturday at a quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district where he was lodged after returning from Raipur, police said.

Pradip Kerketta was found hanging from the ceiling in a room at a quarantine centre at his village Kerju under Sitapur police station limits in the afternoon, an official said.

Kerketta, a borewell drilling machine worker, had returned from Raipur to Kerju on July 2 and was kept at the quarantine facility for 14 days as a precautionary measure, the official said.

"He was not showing coronavirus symptoms. However, his sample has been sent for Covid-19 test as per protocol. A case has been registered," he added.

Incidents of suicide by migrant workers staying in quarantine facilities have been reported from Raigarh, Balod, Balodabazar and Gariaband etc in the past two months.

