Child who fell into borewell in Bihar rescued by NDRF

Child who fell into borewell in Bihar’s Nalanda rescued by NDRF after hours

The boy got stuck in the borewell at a depth of 50 feet, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

PTI
PTI, Nalanda,
  • Jul 23 2023, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 22:27 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened in Kul village in Silao block, they said.

The boy, identified as Shivam Kumar, was playing with his friends when he accidentally slipped into the borewell which was left uncovered, they added.

The boy got stuck in the borewell at a depth of 50 feet, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

A team of the NDRF rushed to the site from Patna and pulled out the boy alive at 5.20 pm, it said.

 He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Bihar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

 