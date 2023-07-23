Child who fell into borewell in Bihar’s Nalanda rescued by NDRF after hours

A five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday, officials said.
The incident happened in Kul village in Silao block, they said.
The boy, identified as Shivam Kumar, was playing with his friends when he accidentally slipped into the borewell which was left uncovered, they added.
The boy got stuck in the borewell at a depth of 50 feet, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.
A team of the NDRF rushed to the site from Patna and pulled out the boy alive at 5.20 pm, it said.
#WATCH | Bihar: The child who fell into a borewell in Kul village in Nalanda has been rescued. More details are awaited. https://t.co/G6FW8RDIJJ pic.twitter.com/KQouMHkffD
— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023
He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, officials said.
