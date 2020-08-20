Congress may join hands with Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF to defeat BJP in Assam

Congress in Assam is eyeing a "grand alliance" of all opposition parties including Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) ahead of next year's Assembly elections with an aim to wrest power from BJP and its regional allies.

As the steam of protest against BJP and its allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) became cold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Congress wants all "anti-BJP forces" to unite and try to turn the anti-CAA sentiments into votes against BJP.

"We have decided to appeal to all other opposition parties and local organisations which opposed the CAA and the anti-people policies of BJP to join hands and unseat BJP. We are making the appeal for a grand alliance before the elections," president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Ripun Bora told reporters after a meeting of the party on Tuesday.

Although Bora did not name Ajmal, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi said they are eager to have Ajmal's party on board as a pre-poll partner in order to defeat BJP.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked whether Ajmal would be Chief Ministerial candidate of the Congress-AIUDF alliance. To this, Gogoi said, "No. Ajmal will not be our CM candidate. But he will be the junior partner in the alliance."

BJP stitched a pre-poll alliance with AGP and BPF in 2016 and wrested power from Congress with Gogoi as the Chief Minister for three consecutive terms. Congress won 26 seats in the House of 126 while AIUDF bagged 13 in 2016. Ajmal's party has a strong base among immigrant Muslims.

Sources within Congress said as both AGP and BPF are still likely to fight the next year's Assembly elections together, the opposition party wants to prevent the division of Muslim votes and consolidate on the anti-CAA sentiments.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), the two influential students' bodies who also spearheaded the anti-CAA agitation in December, met on Wednesday and formed a committee to explore the possibility of launching a new regional party ahead of the elections. They are also eyeing the anti-CAA votes.

But Congress said all opposition forces must join hands instead of fighting elections separately against the BJP.

