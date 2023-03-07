Conrad Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM; Neiphiu Rio to take oath as Nagaland CM shortly

Conrad K Sangma was on Tuesday sworn in as Meghalaya Chief Minister for a second straight term.

Sangma and 11 other MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Phagu Chauhan at a ceremony in Shillong. Two MLAs, Prestone Tysong and N Dhar took oath as Deputy CMs while nine other MLAs were sworn in as ministers in the Conrad-led cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the ceremony in Shillong among others, which began at 11 am.

Among the ministers, eight belong to NPP, two are from UDP and one each from BJP and HSPDP.

Sangma's party, National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single largest party by winning 26 out of 59 seats for which elections were conducted on February 27. The NPP and four other parties, UDP, BJP, PDF, HSPDP and two Independent MLAs on Monday formed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA 2.0), a 2018-like coalition to form the next government. The parties, interestingly contested the elections separately and levelled allegations of corruption and failure to deliver against each other during the campaigns. The coalition has 45 MLAs now.

Conrad, 45, is the son of former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma, who died in 2016.

Rio, 72, will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the fifth time in Nagaland later in the day.

Rio heads the NDPP, a regional partner of BJP in Nagaland, which won 25 out of 60 Assembly seats while BJP retained its 2018 tally of 12 this time. Senior BJP leader Y Patton will also be administered the oath of office and secrecy as the Deputy CM for the second term. Rio had served as Nagaland CM four times earlier (2003-08, 2008-2013, 2014-2018, 2018-2023).