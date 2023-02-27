Construction worker from Bihar injured in bomb blast in Manipur

A construction worker from Bihar was injured in a bomb blast near the residence of a PWD engineer in Manipur’s Imphal West district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday when the bomb went off near the Public Works Department executive engineer’s house in Thangmeiband Meisnam area, a senior officer said.

Vikash Kumar, the construction labourer, was working in the residential complex when the bomb blast occurred near a gate of the engineer’s house, the police said.

The worker suffered leg injuries, he said.

A vehicle parked near the gate of the engineer's residence was also damaged due to the explosion, the officer said.

The police along with forensic officials have initiated an investigation into the incident, the officer added.