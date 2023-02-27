Bihar construction worker injured in blast in Manipur

Construction worker from Bihar injured in bomb blast in Manipur

The police along with forensic officials have initiated an investigation into the incident, the officer said

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Feb 27 2023, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 13:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A construction worker from Bihar was injured in a bomb blast near the residence of a PWD engineer in Manipur’s Imphal West district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday when the bomb went off near the Public Works Department executive engineer’s house in Thangmeiband Meisnam area, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Abdul Karim Tunda acquitted in 1997 twin Rohtak blast cases, but will remain in jail

Vikash Kumar, the construction labourer, was working in the residential complex when the bomb blast occurred near a gate of the engineer’s house, the police said.

The worker suffered leg injuries, he said.

A vehicle parked near the gate of the engineer's residence was also damaged due to the explosion, the officer said.

The police along with forensic officials have initiated an investigation into the incident, the officer added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
Manipur
imphal
India News
Bomb Blast

What's Brewing

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

SpaceX set to launch next ISS crew for NASA

SpaceX set to launch next ISS crew for NASA

Things to keep in mind while investing in FDs, gold

Things to keep in mind while investing in FDs, gold

 