Coronavirus: West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee donates Rs 10 lakh from personal savings to help combat COVID-19

PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 31 2020, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 20:03 ist

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and the state Emergency Relief Fund to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said the contribution was made from her "limited resources".

"I do not take any salary as an MLA or a Chief Minister and I have also foregone my MP Pension despite being a 7-time Member of Parliament. I come from limited means. My primary source of income is from my creative pursuits, the royalties I generate from my music and books.

"Out of my limited resources, I am contributing Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and another Rs 5 lakh to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund in an attempt to support our country's efforts in fighting COVID-19," she said in a series of tweets.

West Bengal has reported 27 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, three persons have succumbed to the deadly respiratory disease. 

