Countering Covid-19: Assam to reduce home quarantine over non-adherence of protocol

The Assam government on Wednesday decided to reduce home quarantine after "non-adherence" of protocol was found to be a major reason behind more deaths in the second wave of Covid-19 in the state.

Health minister Keshav Mahanta told reporters in Guwahati that the state cabinet, which met on Wednesday, decided that the government would try for more institutional quarantine or hospitalisation as part of its efforts to bring down the number of deaths. "We will be stricter as far as home quarantine is concerned. Only those having sufficient facilities would be allowed home quarantine or home isolation. Already, hospitalisation has been made compulsory for those above 50 years testing positive. It has also been decided that no home quarantine would be allowed for those testing positive inside tea estates. More quarantine centres are being set up there," Mahanta said.

Deaths inside tea estates (nearly 18 per cent of the population works and lives in tea gardens) has become a serious concern for the health department.

DH on Tuesday highlighted how Assam was witnessing more deaths compared to the first wave, mainly due to non-adherence of protocol by those in home quarantine. The new report also highlighted that the government's policy to encourage home quarantine in the second wave was resulting in many deaths.

Assam on Tuesday registered 73 deaths, taking the toll since March to more than 1,200 -- which is more than the toll reported in the first wave last year. Assam has been reporting an average 50 deaths daily since May 5.

The state reported 5,838 new cases, taking the total active cases to 46, 393. Most of the positive persons, however, are in home quarantine, mainly due to shortage of beds.

Expressing worry over the number of deaths, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said, "Those in home isolation should monitor oxygen level and rush to hospital if it goes below 95 per cent. But many are not following the protocol and by the time they reach with very low oxygen level, it is too late. This is the reason why many have died within two-three hours of hospitalisation."

Power subsidy for oxygen plants

The state cabinet meeting, chaired by the chief minister, also decided to offer 100 per cent free power to those eager to start a new oxygen plant or those reviving or expanding their plants. All existing oxygen plants would be given 20 per cent free power.