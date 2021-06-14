Covid-19: Restaurants, malls, govt offices to open from June 16 in Bengal; schools, spas to remain closed

West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said government offices, restaurants and malls in the state will open from June 16. However, schools, spas and gymnasiums shall remain closed.
"All government offices will function with 25 per cent strength. Private and corporate offices will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm with not more than 25% strength," said Banerjee.
Meanwhile, the government extended some restrictions till July 1, but essential services were exempted.
CM Banerjee also said, "Shops in shopping malls and complexes are allowed to open between 11 am-6 pm with 50% workforce. Sports activities can resume without spectators. All education institutes and waterways are to remain closed. Movement of private vehicles to remain suspended excluding for emergency."
More to follow...
