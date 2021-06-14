Govt offices, malls to open from June 16 in West Bengal

Covid-19: Restaurants, malls, govt offices to open from June 16 in Bengal; schools, spas to remain closed

The government extended some restrictions till July 1, but essential services were exempted

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2021, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 16:39 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said government offices, restaurants and malls in the state will open from June 16. However, schools, spas and gymnasiums shall remain closed.

"All government offices will function with 25 per cent strength. Private and corporate offices will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm with not more than 25% strength," said Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the government extended some restrictions till July 1, but essential services were exempted.

CM Banerjee also said, "Shops in shopping malls and complexes are allowed to open between 11 am-6 pm with 50% workforce. Sports activities can resume without spectators. All education institutes and waterways are to remain closed. Movement of private vehicles to remain suspended excluding for emergency."

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

 