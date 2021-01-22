Cracks within TMC widen as Rajib Banerjee resigns as minister

West Bengal Forest Minister and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Rajib Banerjee resigned as Minister on Friday. He sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rajib indicated that one of the key reasons behind his decision was the lack of “courtesy” of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when she removed him from the post of Irrigation Minister.

“There should have been a minimum courtesy. Next day I told the Chief Minister that I wanted to resign as Minister. Then she dissuaded me,” said Rajib.

He also said that for the last two years he had repeatedly conveyed his grievances to the TMC supremo and other senior leaders. He had to take this “tough decision” as in the last one month comments of some party leaders had “hurt” him a lot.

Breaking down in tears Rajib said that he never thought that he had to take such a decision.

“I will always be grateful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the opportunities she had given me. I have taken this decision due to untold grievances,” said Rajib.

Rajib stated in his resignation letter that it was a “great honor and privilege” to serve the people of Bengal.

“I regret to inform you that I hereby tender my resignation from my office as Cabinet Minister in charge of the Forest Department on today, i.e on 22nd January 2021. It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I hereby convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity,” Rajib stated in his resignation letter.

He also stated that he had sent a copy of the resignation letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Rajib indicated in a Facebook post that he would remain politically active.

“I hope that in the years to come I will be able to be at each of your services in the best way possible as that has been the sole reason I am into politics,” the two time MLA from Domjur Assembly constituency stated in the Facebook post.

For the last few months, Rajib had repeatedly expressed his grievances against the TMC alleging that “yes men” were getting more importance in the party than dedicated workers. Rajib had skipped the last five Cabinet meetings.

Reacting to the development, senior TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "We were expecting that he would resign. He was constantly speaking against the party. It’s good that he had resigned otherwise we would have to take action against him.”

There had been speculations that he might join the BJP but Rajib had never spoken on the issue.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, "Rajib Banerjee has resigned as Minister like several others in the TMC. He is still a TMC MLA. If he wants to join BJP he will be welcomed.”

The development comes at a time when discontent was brewing in the TMC ahead of the Assembly elections. Rajib is the third Minister to resign within about a month expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning of the TMC. Earlier former TMC leader and Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Minister of State Laxmi Ratan Sukla had resigned as Minister. Adhikari eventually joined the BJP.