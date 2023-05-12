Cyclone Mocha: WB govt takes precautionary measures

Cyclone Mocha: West Bengal govt takes precautionary measures

Tarpaulins, drinking water pouches, milk powder, dry food, baby food and medicines have been sent to the safe shelters at the low lying coastal areas

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 12 2023, 15:06 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 15:06 ist
The cyclone Mocha lay centered at 0230 hours IST of 12th May 2023 over Southeast adjoining Central Bay of Bengal about 520 km west-northwest of Port Blair. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal government has taken precautionary measures to combat possible devastation by Cyclone Mocha and has shifted residents of low lying and coastal areas of the state to safe shelters, an official said on Friday.

Tarpaulins, drinking water pouches, milk powder, dry food, baby food and medicines have been sent to the safe shelters at the low lying coastal areas of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts and some areas of the Sundarbans, he said.

"Though the weather office has predicted that Cyclone Mocha will dodge past West Bengal, we have taken all precautionary measures in case there is any change. We have shifted people living in the low lying coastal areas of Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas to our safe shelters and adequate relief materials have been sent to these areas," the official told PTI.

The Cyclonic storm 'Mocha' is expected to make landfall on Sunday along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The official said disaster management teams, civic volunteers have reached Digha, Shankarpur, Bakkhali, areas which attract tourists.

Fishermen and tourists have been advised not to go into the sea for three days from Friday. Eight search and rescue units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached Digha in Purba Medinipur district on Thursday night, he added.

West Bengal
India News
Cyclone

