Cyclone Yaas: 8 lakh impacted in Jharkhand; rescue operations under way in some places

At least eight lakh people in Jharkhand have been affected by Cyclone 'Yaas', which barrelled through the state early on Thursday, unleashing copious rain that lashed parts of the state, including Ranchi, and throwing life out of gear in many areas, officials said.

Around 15,000 people have been evacuated and moved to safety, and rescue operations are still underway in East Singhbhum district among other places, as water level in several rivers, including Kharkhai and Subarnarekha, continues to flow above the danger mark.

Cyclone 'Yaas', packing winds of up to 130-145 kmph, whiplashed the country's eastern coasts on Wednesday, before losing its force to an extent as it hollered on its destructive path to Jharkhand.

One person has been killed due to lightning in Bokaro.

"At least eight lakh people have been affected by the calamity in Simdega, East and West Singhbhum and Saraikela- Kharsawan districts. Around 15,000 people have been evacuated from the vulnerable pockets. Operations are still underway in some areas, amid rising water level in some rivers," Disaster Management Secretary Amitabh Kaushal told PTI.

RK Jenamani, a senior scientist of IMD, said the cyclone, which has now weakened into depression, is hovering over south Jharkhand, 75 km west of Jamshedpur.

"We have issued alerts for 'extremely heavy rainfall' in certain areas. In the last 24 hours, Chaibasa witnessed 207.8 mm rain, Mandar near Ranchi 182.2 mm, and the capital city 151 mm," he stated.

East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Suraj Kumar said trees fell like nine pins in many areas, and gale-strength winds snapped cables, causing power disruption.

"We have imposed complete lockdown today and tomorrow, with just some relaxations in place for emergency cases and essential services," Kumar said, adding that a flood cell has been created to oversee the situation.

Rajkamal, the deputy commissioner of West Singhbhum, pointed out that 1,065 people have been moved to safer locations in view of the natural disaster.

As many as 500 teams are carrying out relief operations across the state.

Giving details of the arrangements made to avert a major crisis, Director General of Police Neeraj Sinha said satellite phones have been provided to officers working in remote Naxal-hit areas, and necessary steps have been taken to ensure no disruption in communication due to the storm.

This is the first time in the history of Jharkhand a cyclone pummelled the state.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked officials to be on their toes to deal with all emergencies.

"District administrations and NDRF teams are on high vigil. People should stay indoors," the CM underlined.

Officials said that the Covid vaccination drive has been suspended till Thursday in parts of the state, amid heavy rainfall and lightning.

Besides, forest, drinking water and sanitation, and electricity departments have been asked to ensure that people get to avail essential services, they added.

'Yaas' is the second cyclonic storm to hit India within a week after 'Tauktae' tore into its western coast, causing death and destruction.