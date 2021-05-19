Cyclone Yaas likely to form over Bay of Bengal, may hit east coast on May 27: IMD

While parts of the country are still reeling under the destruction caused by Cyclone Tauktea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that another cyclone is expected to hit the eastern coast from the Bay of Bengal on May 27, a top official of the Ministry of Earth Science said on Wednesday.

M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said a cyclone circulation is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal on May 23. "It is likely that it will intensify into a cyclone and hit the West Bengal and Odisha coast," Rajeevan said. The cyclone has been named ‘Yaas’ by Oman.

It may not be as severe as cyclone Tauktae, which intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm.

“We have indicated in our bulletin that there is a likelihood of formation of a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal next week. In our outlook on cyclogenesis also, we have indicated that the low-pressure system can intensify. As soon as it comes in our forecast skill range, we will mention it in our forecasts,” said Sunitha Devi,-in charge cyclones at the IMD told Hindustan Times.

The sea surface temperature (SST) is at 31 degrees on both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which is around 1-2 degrees Celsius above average. Such high temperatures make it a favourable condition for a cyclone to form. Other oceanic and atmospheric conditions are also in favour of the cyclone, according to Devi.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather, told the publication, “A low-pressure area is developing. It may intensify into a depression or a cyclone. As of now, the models are indicating that it is likely to move towards Myanmar and not towards the Indian coast.”

April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness the formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast.

May 2020 saw two cyclones -- super cyclonic storm Amphan and severe cyclonic storm Nisarga -- which hit the eastern and western coast, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)