Polls to 9 Bihar legislative council seats on July 6

Deferred due to COVID-19, polls to 9 Bihar legislative council seats now on July 6

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 15 2020, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 18:46 ist

Elections to nine Bihar Legislative Council seats, deferred due to the outbreak of coronavirus, will now be held on July 6.

According to an Election Commission statement, nine members of the Bihar Legislative Council had retired on May 6.

On April 3, the Commission had announced postponement of the polls due to the coronavirus pandemic and the countrywide lockdown.

According to fresh dates, the notification for the elections would be issued on June 18 and the polls will be held on July 6.

The counting will take place on July 6 evening itself after the conclusion of the polling as per laid down norms.

Members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will elect nine new MLCs in the elections.

MLCs are usually elected by four types of electors -- MLAs, Graduates, Teachers and members of local authorities.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
legislative council
Election Commission
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

What's Brewing

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

 