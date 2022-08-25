BJP drafted it: CM Soren on EC disqualification opinion

EC sends opinion to Jharkhand Governor in Hemant Soren mining lease case; CM denies reports

The opinion was sent to the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover this morning

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 25 2022, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 14:36 ist
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Credit: PTI File Photo

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday alleged blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies after reports claimed that the Election Commission recommended his disqualification as an MLA in the mining lease case.

No communication in this regard has been received by the Chief Minister's Office from either the Election Commission or Governor Ramshe Bains, his secretariat said.

"It apparently seems that BJP leaders including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report," Soren said in a statement issued by his secretariat.

Also Read | Jharkhand government warns of legal action if CM is linked to ED raids in news items

"This blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ in Deendayal Upadhay Marg in this shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy," he said.

The chief minister is apprised of several media reports about ECI sending a report to the Governor "apparently recommending his disqualification as an MLA", his office said.

The Election Commission has sent its opinion to Jharkhand Governor Bais on a plea seeking that Soren is disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself, sources said.

The opinion was sent to the Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover this morning, they said.

The governor is scheduled to reach Ranchi from Delhi in the afternoon and only then details could be known, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating section 9 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

Under Article 192 of the Constitution, if any question arises as to whether a member of a House of the Legislature of a state has become subject to any of the disqualifications, the question shall be referred to the governor whose decision shall be final.

Godda's BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in a tweet announced that the Election Commission letter has reached the governor.

"The Election Commission letter has reached the Governor...I had announced that it will be done within August...," he tweeted.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jharkhand
India News
Hemant Soren
Election Commission

What's Brewing

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

 