ED, CBI won't help BJP get votes: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took potshots at the BJP, saying that central agencies such as CBI and ED will not help the saffron party get votes in next year's general elections.
Addressing a government programme in Samsherganj in Murshidabad district, the Trinamool Congress supremo called upon all opposition parties in the country to unite and fight the BJP together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
She alleged that despite several requests to the BJP-led Union government, the state administration has not received any help in arresting Ganga erosion, which is a major issue in Murshidabad and Malda districts.
Banerjee handed over 'pattas' (land deeds) to those who lost their lands to river erosion in the area.
