ED seizes over Rs 7 cr in Kolkata post 'E-Nuggets' raid

ED seizes over Rs 7 crore cash after raids in Kolkata against promoters of fraud gaming app

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Kolkata Police filed against the company and its promoters in February 2021

PTI
PTI, New Delhi/Kolkata,
  • Sep 10 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 16:22 ist

The ED on Saturday said it has seized more than Rs 7 crore in cash after it conducted raids in Kolkata as part of a money-laundering probe against the promoters of an alleged fraud mobile gaming app.

The searches were conducted at half-a-dozen locations of the gaming app named 'E-Nuggets' and its promoter identified as Aamir Khan, the federal agency said in a statement.

"So far, huge cash of more than Rs 7 crore has been found at the premises and counting of the amount is still under progress," the Enforcement Directorate said.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Kolkata Police filed against the company and its promoters in February 2021.

The agency is investigating if this app and its operators had links with other "Chinese controlled" apps that had been issuing loans at exorbitant rates to gullible persons and in many cases the loan takers ended their lives after they were threatened by these loan operators to pay up.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Enforcement Directorate
ED
Mobile Games
Kolkata

What's Brewing

Air pollution may trigger lung cancer in non-smokers

Air pollution may trigger lung cancer in non-smokers

Charles' personal declaration after proclaimed monarch

Charles' personal declaration after proclaimed monarch

How dogs, drones helped rescue Venezuela's 'fanatics'

How dogs, drones helped rescue Venezuela's 'fanatics'

The queen is featured on several currencies. Now what?

The queen is featured on several currencies. Now what?

High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

 