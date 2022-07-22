ED seizes Rs 20 crore cash after raids on West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's aide

ED seizes Rs 20 crore after raids on WB minister's aide

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 21:38 ist

The Enforcement Directorate Friday said it has seized Rs 20 crore in cash after raids on the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state.

"The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the said SSC scam," it said in a statement.

The search teams are taking the assistance of bank officials for the counting of cash through counting machines. 

More than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which is being ascertained, it said.

Apart from Chatterjee, it raided Minister of State for Education Paresh C Adhikary, MLA Manik Bhattacharya and others.

India News
West Bengal
Partha Chatterjee
Enforcement Directorate

