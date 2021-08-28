ED summons Abhishek Banerjee, wife in coal scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira in a money laundering case which is linked to an alleged coal scam.

ED sources said that both have been summoned for questioning.

They further revealed that while Abhishek has been asked to appear before the Central agency’s investigating officer of the case on September 6, Rujira has been asked to appear on September 1.

"Some others have also been summoned in relation to the case next month," a senior ED official.

The case was filed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after going through an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The FIR lodged in November 2020 alleged a multi-crore coal scam related to the Eastern Coalfield related mines in the Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol.

A local Anup Majhi alias Lala is the alleged prime accused in the case.

Reacting to the development, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said "It is a blatant example of BJP’s vendetta politics. It shows which youth leader the BJP leaders are afraid of."