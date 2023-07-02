ED summons Trinamool student leader Saayoni Ghosh again

A day after quizzing Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) state president Saayoni Ghosh for more than 11 hours in connection with the West Bengal school jobs scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday again asked her to appear before them on July 5, an officer said.

The student leader has been asked to arrive at the ED office on Wednesday with a few documents, he added.

"There are several questions that she still needs to answer. We have issued a summons to Ghosh to appear before our officers here on Wednesday morning," the officer added.

Ghosh said she will cooperate with the ED in their investigation and go to the agency's city office.

"This is a very important investigation and I will be cooperating with the ED officers. I am not scared," she said.

On Friday, ED sleuths had grilled Ghosh for over 11 hours in connection to their probe into the scam.

Sources in the ED said Ghosh's name surfaced multiple times while grilling those arrested in connection with the probe.

Earlier this month, the ED had summoned Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in connection with the same scam.

Former Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, his close friend Arpita Mukherjee and several senior officials of the education department have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam.