ED summons Trinamool student leader Saayoni Ghosh again

ED summons Trinamool student leader Saayoni Ghosh again

On Friday, ED sleuths had grilled Ghosh for over 11 hours in connection to their probe into the scam.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 02 2023, 06:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 06:56 ist
Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) state president Saayoni Ghosh. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after quizzing Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) state president Saayoni Ghosh for more than 11 hours in connection with the West Bengal school jobs scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday again asked her to appear before them on July 5, an officer said.

The student leader has been asked to arrive at the ED office on Wednesday with a few documents, he added.

"There are several questions that she still needs to answer. We have issued a summons to Ghosh to appear before our officers here on Wednesday morning," the officer added.

Ghosh said she will cooperate with the ED in their investigation and go to the agency's city office.

"This is a very important investigation and I will be cooperating with the ED officers. I am not scared," she said.

On Friday, ED sleuths had grilled Ghosh for over 11 hours in connection to their probe into the scam.

Sources in the ED said Ghosh's name surfaced multiple times while grilling those arrested in connection with the probe.

Earlier this month, the ED had summoned Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in connection with the same scam.

Former Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, his close friend Arpita Mukherjee and several senior officials of the education department have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
TMC
Trinamool Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Manipur's Nero strums off 'burning' issues

DH Toon | Manipur's Nero strums off 'burning' issues

Plight of tribes never touches hearts of powers that be

Plight of tribes never touches hearts of powers that be

King Charles awards ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director

King Charles awards ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director

In a first, West Indies fail to qualify for Cricket WC

In a first, West Indies fail to qualify for Cricket WC

Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November

Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured

First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

 