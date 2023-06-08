Efforts on to rescue Bihar boy stuck in bridge pillar

Efforts on to rescue boy trapped behind bridge pillar in Rohtas

Shatrughan Prasad, the boy's father had earlier informed local authorities that his son who was mentally unsound had gone missing

PTI
PTI, Rohtas (Bihar),
  • Jun 08 2023, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 18:21 ist
NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation to save an 11-year-old child after he was trapped deep in the middle of the pillar of the Son river bridge in Rohtas. Credit: PTI Photo

Efforts are on to rescue an 11-year-old boy trapped between a pillar and a slab of a bridge, built over the Son River, in Atimi village in Bihar's Rohtas district.

The boy, Ranjan Kumar, 11, is being given oxygen while attempts are being made by disaster relief workers to free him.

He was found trapped at the Nasriganj-Daudnagar bridge, on Wednesday.

Read | 2-year-old MP girl, who fell into borewell, rescued

Shatrughan Prasad, the boy's father had earlier informed local authorities that his son who was mentally unsound had gone missing two days ago. Later the child was discovered trapped by a woman.

Talking to reporters, Jaffar Imam, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nasriganj, said, "The incident took place yesterday when the boy somehow got trapped between the pillar and a slab of the Nasriganj-Daudnagar bridge."

An expert team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state disaster response force were immediately called and they have "been busy in the rescue operation since yesterday evening", he added.

"Oxygen is being supplied to the trapped boy through pipes till he is pulled out," he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Bihar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

 