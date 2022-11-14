Encounter breaks out between Army, militants in Assam

Encounter breaks out between Army, militants in Assam's Tinsukhia

The exchange of fire started around 9.20 am in Barpathar when the Army team was patrolling the area

PTI
PTI, Guwahati/Tinsukia,
  • Nov 14 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 15:29 ist
A damaged Army vehicle after an encounter between Army and militants in a forest in Tinsukia district. Photo Credit: PTI Photo

An encounter broke out on Monday between a team of army personnel and unidentified militants in a forest in Assam’s Tinsukia district, a defence spokesperson said. The exchange of fire started around 9.20 am in Barpathar when the Army team was patrolling the area, he said.

“The army patrol party was out on routine duty when the encounter started. Details are awaited. The operation is still going on,” he said.

Locals claimed that they heard the sound of at least one major explosion. The Pengeri-Digboi Road has been closed for the general public and additional forces, including the state police, have been deployed in the area.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
Indian Army
India News
Encounter

What's Brewing

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Children's Day: Pics of your favourite celebs as kids

Children's Day: Pics of your favourite celebs as kids

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

 