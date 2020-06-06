Everyone in Meghalaya to be treated as asymptomatic COVID-19 positive to prevent community transmission

In what is said to be the new normal in the COVID-19 time, Meghalaya health department has decided to consider all residents as 'Catergory A' patients or asymptomatic positive till tests are conducted in order to prevent community transmission.

"This implies living with the assumption that every person could be an asymptomatic, mobile carrier of the COVID-19 virus, with a probability of transmitting the virus to others unknowingly. By assuming that everybody is an asymptomatic person, people will be more cautious and responsible for their actions and thus, help in reducing the risk of community transmission," said an order by the state's health and family welfare department, which was issued based on inputs from the state response team.

The set of protocols issued for residents in the post-lockdown period said it would prompt people follow "three commandments" (non-negotiable) of health protocol for prevention of COVID-19: compulsory use of masks, practising hand hygiene (washing of hands with soap or use of sanitiser) and maintaining physical distance at all times, both in their personal space and work environment. "A gradual and mandatory change in behaviour is required in this regard. The aim is for every person in the state to be able to combat the virus effectively," said the order.

Meghalaya had declared itself as "COVID-19 free state" last month after all 12 positive persons had recovered but the number started increasing as its residents stranded in other states started returning. The tally of COVID-19 positive persons in the state stood at 33 on Saturday.

The department has also decided to test all those returning from rest of the country.

"Community transmission has begun in almost all countries that took the major hit from this pandemic. Therefore, to prevent community transmission similarly, the state should take a proactive approach of preparing itself by acting as if community transmission is already happening and thus take necessary precaution and preventive measures to reduce the adverse impact on our lives," said a statement issued by the department.