Fake currency notes seized, 3 arrested in West Bengal

Three persons have been arrested and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 1.9 lakh seized from their possession in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed the trio from an area adjoining the Gour Kanya Bus Terminus in English Bazar police station area on Thursday night, its inspector in-charge, Madan Mohan Roy, said, adding the fake notes are of Rs 2,000 denomination.

All the accused hail from different areas in Kaliachak in the district and they had come to English Bazar town to deliver the fake notes to someone, he said.

The accused were produced before the Malda District Court, which remanded them to seven-day police custody, Roy added.