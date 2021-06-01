Father of Bihar's 'bicycle girl' — dubbed Shravan Kumar — passes away

The father of the girl who last year cycled 1,200 kms carrying him from Gurugram to Darbhanga after the government imposed a nation-wide lockdown died of a cardiac arrest on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

Bihar: Father of 'Cycle girl' Jyoti died of cardiac arrest yesterday in Darbhanga Jyoti had cycled around 1200 km carrying her injured father from Gurugram to their native place in Darbhanga amid #COVID lockdown, last year in May (Visuals from last year) pic.twitter.com/wYtDi9mRoQ — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

Stranded at Gurugram in Haryana due to lockdown, Kumari asked her father to sit on the rear carrier of her cycle and took him to his native place in Bihar, covering 1,200 km in seven days in May last year.

It had drawn praise from US President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump, who had termed it as a "beautiful feat of endurance and love". Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/east-and-northeast/bihars-bicycle-girl-jyoti-kumari-becomes-brand-ambassador-for-anti-drug-abuse-programme-939810.html

The 15-year-old cycled to Bihar's Darbhanga district with her incapacitated father Mohan Paswan seated on the carrier. Paswan was reportedly driven to penury following an accident last year that rendered him unfit to make a living as an e-rickshaw driver.

Read | Coronavirus lockdown: 15-year-old girl brings father from Gurugram to Bihar on bicycle

The teenager, who received praises aplenty and was offered roles as brand ambassador, was the apple of her father's eye who last year had proudly told the media, "She is indeed my Shravan Kumar. The journey back home has been nothing short of a pilgrimage. Having arrived feels like salvation," Paswan said.

The feat had drawn praise from US President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump, who had termed it as a "beautiful feat of endurance and love".

(With agency inputs)