'Felt uncomfortable': BJP MLA Biswajit Das joins TMC

He won from Bagda on a BJP ticket in 2021 Assembly polls

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 31 2021, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 17:03 ist
Credit: Twitter/@BanglarGorboMB

BJP MLA from Bagda, Biswajit Das, on Tuesday joined the TMC, the third saffron party legislator to do so since the Assembly poll results were declared in May.

Das, a two-time MLA from the TMC, had switched over to the BJP in 2019. He won from Bagda on a BJP ticket in 2021 Assembly polls.

"I never felt very comfortable in the BJP. I wanted to return to the TMC long ago. The BJP has done nothing for Bengal," he said after joining the party in presence of TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

On Monday, another BJP legislator, Tanmoy Ghosh, had returned to the TMC. Earlier, in June, BJP MLA and party's national vice-president Mukul Roy rejoined the TMC, four years after he left the Mamata Banerjee-led party to join the saffron camp. 

Mamata Banerjee
TMC
West Bengal
BJP
Indian Politics

