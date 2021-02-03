Fire breaks out in a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Fire breaks out in a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 03 2021, 07:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 07:44 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

 A fire broke out in a godown in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, according to ANI

"The fire started due to an electric short circuit. It is hard to estimate the extent of the damage caused. Fire brigades will be called in to help douse the flames," Sub-inspector Sujit Kumar Mishra told the news agaency. 

More to follow...

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Muzaffarpur
Bihar

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Made in India' tools counter farmers' stir

DH Toon | 'Made in India' tools counter farmers' stir

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

 