Fire breaks out in multi-storeyed building in Kolkata

Fire breaks out in multi-storeyed building in Kolkata

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 11 2020, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 22:08 ist

 A fire broke out at a multi-storeyed building in the southern part of the city's Rabindra Sadan area on Tuesday evening, fire department officials said.

There was no report of any injury in the fire, the official said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire which broke out at around 5.25 pm.

The fire broke out on the seventh floor of the building on AJC Bose Road housing several offices and shops, he said.

The entire building was evacuated and the blaze was brought under control after a 40-minute-long fight by the firefighters, the officer said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Fire Accident

What's Brewing

UP topper dies in accident after bikers harass her

UP topper dies in accident after bikers harass her

Indians can now create business cards on Google Search

Indians can now create business cards on Google Search

Industrialist installs statue of late wife in new home

Industrialist installs statue of late wife in new home

Reliance breaks into top 100 global companies

Reliance breaks into top 100 global companies

 