Flood situation in Assam improves; 10,000 remain affected

Cachar district was the worst hit with over 6,600 people suffering

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  Jul 23 2022, 12:08 ist
  updated: Jul 23 2022, 13:23 ist
Indian Army's Assam Rifles personnel distribute relief material to residents of a flood-affected area, in Silchar. Credit: PTI Photo

The flood situation in Assam has improved although over 10,000 people remained affected in three districts, an official bulletin said.

More than 10,000 people are suffering from the deluge in Cachar, Morigaon and Tamulpur districts, the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Cachar district was the worst hit with over 6,600 people suffering, followed by Morigaon (2,600) and Tamulpur (900).

Also Read—Centre declares Assam flood as 'severe calamity', Opposition asks for notification

Around 17,200 people were affected by the deluge in four districts till Thursday.

The toll due to floods and landslides in the state this year stood at 197.

Presently, 44 villages are under water and 210 hectares of farmland have been damaged.

Around 1,084 people, including 190 children, have taken shelter in seven relief camps in two districts. Erosion has been reported in Bongaigaon, Nagaon and Nalbari districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Baksa, Kamrup and Tamulpur districts.

No river is flowing above the danger level in the state as of now, it added. 

