Follow sanitization model of Taiwan, South Korea: Abhijit Banerjee suggests WB govt

Nobel Laureate economist Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday suggested that the West Bengal government should follow the sanitation model put to use by Taiwan and South Korea at market places to curb the novel coronavirus infection.

Banerjee made the suggestion while participating through video conferencing in a media briefing by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat.

Referring to the state government’s plan of reopening a few more markets the economist said that if like Taiwan and South Korea arrangements of sanitization and hand washing can be made for the public at the entry and exit points of these markets.

“ Countries such as South Korea and Taiwan which have done extremely well in tackling with the novel coronavirus crisis have followed measures such as wearing masks and being sanitized before entering and exiting supermarkets. We can follow these examples. It is very easy and cost-effective to do so,” said the economist. Abhijit is heading the state government newly formed advisory board to deal with the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus infection has gone up from three to five. She also said that the number of active positive novel coronavirus cases in West Bengal stands at 69.

The Chief said that the state government has identified seven COVID-19 hotspots in the state but she did not disclose the names of these areas.

The Chief Minister also said that she is yet to know when the lockdown will be lifted but said that when the lockdown will be relaxed there will be a rush among people stranded in other states to return home.

“ But we will take precautions. The people (coming from other states) will be kept in isolation,” said the Chief Minister.