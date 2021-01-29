Former Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee resigns as MLA, quits TMC

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Forest Minister of West Bengal Rajib Banerjee on Friday quit the TMC and tendered his resignation as an MLA.

Banerjee arrived at the West Bengal Assembly and handed over his resignation letter to Speaker Biman Banerjee. He resigned as Forest Minister last Friday.

Asked whether he would join the BJP, Banerjee avoided a direct response. He said it would not be possible for him to work for the people without being part of a political party.

“It’s not possible to work for the larger interest of the people without being part of a political party,” said Banerjee.

Interestingly on a day when he further distanced himself from the TMC, Banerjee came out of the Assembly carrying a portrait of the Chief Minister. He described the Chief Minister as a “mother figure.”

“The supremo is a mother figure for me. I will always be grateful to her for the opportunities she has given me. Her portrait will always remain with me,” said Banerjee.

Announcing his resignation, Banerjee in a Facebook post thanked the people of Bengal for their support.

“It is with my sincere gratitude that I am resigning as a member of West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Serving for the people of West Bengal has been my life's greatest achievement, I am gratified of what has been accomplished during nearly 10 years of my term. I deeply appreciate the confidence you have placed in me,” stated Banerjee.

“I also thank the people of Domjur constituency for believing in me and I promise to stay beside you all and work for your and Bengal’s betterment in the future to come. Wish everyone and my dear Member colleagues of the Legislative Assembly the best in the future,” he added.

Within hours, he resigned as a member of the TMC and sent his resignation letter to Mamata.

" I do hereby tender my resignation as a member of the All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and it's associates with immediate effect," he stated in the resignation letter.